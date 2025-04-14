Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will have a physical edition on PS5 conditional on a +100 GB download

HQ

Starting tomorrow, 15 April, PlayStation users who have purchased the Premium Edition of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be able to start this massive adventure on Sony's console, after more than four months as an exclusive on Xbox Series consoles. MachineGames' title was the first to go direct with a multiplatform announcement, being a first party from Xbox Games Studios, and was also one of the biggest surprises at the end of 2024. In fact, for many it ended up being Game of the Year.

One of the hopes that many had for the PS5 version of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was to enjoy, after these months of patches and revisions, a complete physical edition with the entire game on Blu-ray media, but it seems that this will not be the case. In fact, the PS5 disc of The Great Circle only contains 20 GB of data, and the other 105 GB (of the full size the game needs to be installed on the console) will have to be downloaded with an update, as shown by Youtube channel RETRO GAME FUTURE, which has obtained a copy of the standard edition before its release on 17 April.

This, understandably, hasn't gone down well with fans of game preservation and the fight for recognition of ownership when making the outlay, a hot topic these days with the digital keycard decisions on Nintendo Switch 12 or The Crew's court case with Ubisoft.