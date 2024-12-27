Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was the second best-selling game in the US during launch week

HQ

Indiana Jones was released for Xbox Series X/S and PC on 9 December and according to Mat Piscatella from Circana, it became the second best-selling game in the US in week 50, only surpassed by Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

It's worth noting that both of these games are out on Game Pass as well, and that the figures Piscatella mentions here are pure sales in terms of revenue (dollars) and not copies sold. It seems that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is off to a good start in the US - there are no official sales figures from Microsoft yet.

Our own global editor-in-chief took a look at Indy's latest adventure, and was pleased to say the least. You can read our review of the game here.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be released for PlayStation 5 in spring 2025.