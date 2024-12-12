Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was free for a short period

HQ

Humble Bundle recently sparked frustration among gamers after revoking free Indiana Jones and the Great Circle keys it gave away just days ago. The game was mistakenly labeled as "free" due to a pricing error, prompting many users to grab the deal. However, despite players having activated the keys on Steam, the game was removed from their libraries, with some even reporting that they were in the middle of playing when it was suddenly pulled.

Humble Bundle explained the situation, citing the error in pricing and stating that the game was incorrectly marked as "free." The game has since been delisted from the Humble Bundle store, likely due to pressure from publishers like Microsoft and Zenimax.

While digital ownership has always been a gray area, this incident highlights just how fragile it can be. In most cases, when a digital game is removed or revoked, there's little recourse for players. As players lament losing access to the game, one consolation remains: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is still available on PC Game Pass, offering a way for fans to continue playing the title.