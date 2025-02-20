Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Update 3 available now

HQ

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle arrived last December on Xbox Series and PC, and was a wonderful experience in many ways for gamers. Not only did it have the best narrative for the celebrated archaeologist and a solid combat system to fight Nazis, age-old puzzles to solve and a great story to experience with a whip and a Fedora hat. However, like any release these days, it was not without its bugs. Some of them were particularly annoying for completionist players, but now they can complete their quest.

Bethesda has reported that Update 3 for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is now available, and among its list of bug fixes are a good number of quest and collectible bug fixes, which have prevented many from completing the game's Steam and Xbox achievements. In addition, MachineGames says they will continue to update the game with some community-requested improvements, such as tweaks to the HUD and support for Nvidia's RTX hair realism technology. You can read the full patch notes here.

