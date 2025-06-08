English
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants arrives on the 4th of September

MachineGames isn't wasting any time in giving us a new adventure.

It wouldn't be an Xbox Games Showcase without checking in on MachineGames and what they've been up to. After releasing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle in December of 2024, less than a year later we're getting our first DLC for the game.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants sees Indy set out on a new adventure. We only get a brief glimpse at some of the DLC, but it looks just as cinematic as the base game, with a tease of a set of knights Templar statues at the end.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants won't be making us wait long for its release, and will be arriving on the 4th of September. Check out the trailer below:

