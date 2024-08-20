Indiana Jones and the Great Circle takes stealth inspiration from The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay

HQ

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle made a strong reappearance at Gamescom's Opening Night Live with a new trailer, and we got a more in-depth look at the game, finding out what the process was like to recreate Harrison Ford and the other characters for the new adventure, as well as the approximate length of the game. But the heads of development at Machine Games also gave us some insight into the core design of the game, and it turns out that one of the main sources of inspiration for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was found 20 years ago. Specifically, The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay, released by Starbreeze Studios in 2004.

As part of the Q&A following Indy's closed-door presentation, game director Jerk Gustafsson talked about how our adventurer will be able to tackle each situation in multiple ways, including stealth and concealment of bodies. On that note, Riddick had the answer:

"When designing this game, I think we have been even going back a little bit into the history of our own. So we have this game, yes, in first person is the primary perspective that you play in. But we do combine this also with third person. So very similar to what we did back in the days with the Riddick games and The Darkness game and also similar to those games, you know, which were the first game we did that really put a lot of focus on character building and the story combined with a lot of variation in gameplay. And that is something that we push really hard here. We want the player to really feel that they can, you know, take on different obstacles or challenges in many different ways. And stealth is definitely part of that."

Gustafsson was the chief designer at the time of Riddick and The Darkness, so it will be interesting to see how that design has evolved years later with current technology. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be released on PC and Xbox Series X/S this year, and rumours suggest it could be coming to PS5 in 2025.