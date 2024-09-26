Indiana Jones and the Great Circle shows new gameplay in the Tokyo Game Show 2024 Xbox Broadcast

HQ

Indiana Jones spoke Japanese in the latest showcase for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, shown in the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 Broadcast, presented by Jerk Gustafsson (Game Director) and Axel Torvenius (Creative Director) at MachineGames.

The Swedish studio showed a few more bits of gameplay of this game, coming December 9 worldwide, to Xbox Series X|S, PC and Xbox Game Pass. And, as you probably knew, PS5 in spring 2025.

The game will be fully voiced in Japanese. In the English version, Troy Baker will voice Indy, despite the character having the facial expressions of Harrison Ford (who, apart from lending his image, doesn't take part in the game, having retired from the character with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny).

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will also come with a Digital Premium Edition, including 3 days of Early Access, Digital Art Book and Temple of Doom outfit. And, most importantly, and expansion: The Order of Giants, a story DLC.