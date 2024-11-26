Indiana Jones and the Great Circle shown in massive deep dive

HQ

December 9 is the premiere date for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which we recently were able to tell you more about in a preview, although anyone who pre-ordered the premium version of the game will be able to get started already on December 6.

But... if that's not quite enough for you and you want to know more about the adventure and see new gameplay right away, then the Official Xbox Podcast has something fun to offer. They deliver an almost 27 minute long episode called Diving Deeper Into Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, where creative director Axel Torvenius and design director Jens Andersson get into the finer details of Indy's new adventure.

Among other things, they talk about puzzle design, how they have made sure that even beginners will feel welcome and how they have tried to innovate with navigation and user interface. Plus, we get to see a whole lot of gameplay.

Check out this very interesting episode below, and in just ten days it's premiere time for everyone who bought the Premium Edition or Collector's Edition.