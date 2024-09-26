Indiana Jones and the Great Circle runs in 60 frames per second on Xbox

HQ

Most people expected Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to be a graphics-heavy adventure after this summer's epic trailers from Xbox Games Showcase and Gamescom, but unfortunately, more and more high-end games have been running at 30 frames per second over the past year. So what about Indy's new adventure?

Via Threads, it has now been noted that the Xbox Store has been updated with a bit more information about what to expect, and apparently this includes 60 frames per second, Variable Refresh Rate and Ray Tracing. In short, it seems that the Swedish developer MachineGames will really deliver something extra just in time for the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle premiere to PC and Xbox Series S/X (included with Game Pass) on December 9.

If you want to know more about the game, we can recommend our meaty and still fairly fresh preview.