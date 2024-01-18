Indiana Jones and the Great Circle revealed with a first trailer

HQ

There have been a lot of whispers about the upcoming game from MachineGames and Todd Howard with our favourite professor Indiana Jones in the lead role lately, and tonight it was finally shown for the first time with a fresh trailer at the Xbox Developer Direct.

It was a proud collection of developers from the Uppsala-based (Sweden) MachineGames who told us about the game that is now confirmed to be called Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. The adventure takes us back to the year 1937 and takes place between the movies Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade where Indy, as usual, competes against evil forces in the search for an ancient power.

Unlike Uncharted and Tomb Raider, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is primarily played in first person where the archaeologist's iconic whip plays a major role and is used, among other things, to disarm, distract and attack enemies, as well as to navigate in various challenging environments. Over the course of the game we will both explore open areas and adventure through tighter segments with more focus on storytelling and in Indiana's shoes we have a whole lot of cosy action adventures to look forward to in the form of classic melee, some firearms, stealth and puzzles.

While Indy might look like Harrison Ford in the game, the actor playing him is Troy Baker, a safe pair of hands in gaming acting if there ever was one.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be released in 2024 for PC and Xbox Series S/X, and it is of course included with Game Pass.

How hyped are you?