Indiana Jones and the Great Circle released in December on Xbox Series, coming to PS5 next spring

HQ

Everything we've seen so far about upcoming Indiana Jones adventure The Great Circle has looked incredibly film-like and entertaining, but it's been unclear until now when exactly the game will be released - until Gamescom's ONL 2024, where it was revealed that the Indy matinee will be released for PC and Xbox Series on 9 December.

PS5 players won't be without it for much longer, though, because now it's clear that the Bethesda Softworks game will also be released for Sony's console in spring 2025, as rumors said. We can expect a more concrete date in the coming time, and in the meantime, you can check out the behind-the-scenes video that was shown during the show.

Will you be adventuring with Indy this winter, or next spring?