Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: Order of Giants receives a gameplay trailer

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle appears to have been a great succes for Microsoft, Bethesda and developer Machine Games, and therefore it comes as no surprise that we're set to return to the game's beautiful world.

The DLC, Order of Giants, was revealed previously, but has finally received a full gameplay trailer prior to its release on PS5, Xbox Series and PC on September 4th.

It has also been revealed that the game will make its way to Switch 2 in 2026, although no gameplay or details were shared at the show about this version of the game.

You can see the teaser below.