Indiana Jones and The Great Circle named Game of the Year in Gamescom tournament

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, which was released late in the year, has been named Game of the Year by users in the Gamescom tournament. The game triumphed in a knockout tournament format, where fans voted for their favorites in each round. In the final, it faced off against the popular Astro Bot, emerging victorious with 55% of the votes. The win marks a significant achievement for the game, considering it missed out on several other GOTY nominations due to its December release.

The tournament featured a competitive bracket of 16 games, including big names like Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Astro Bot took down several fan favorites, including Black Myth: Wukong, but in the end, it couldn't best the iconic Indiana Jones title. Meanwhile, Indiana Jones had a slightly smoother journey to the final, defeating the likes of Hellblade 2 and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

This user-driven vote highlights the excitement surrounding Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, showing the lasting appeal of the franchise. Would you like to see more games featuring Indiana Jones in the future?

