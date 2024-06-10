English
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle made us dream of the best version of the character

Machine Games proves that it has managed to capture the essence of Indy to translate it to the current videogame.

Last night, Xbox reminded us for a couple of hours of the best sensations that were condensed in the last E3. It was an amazing presentation, in which they didn't keep any tricks up their sleeves to get all the gamers on their feet and applauding. And they were even able to turn around some of the projects already presented beforehand, which had been in doubt.

Here I am referring to the spectacular new cinematic and gameplay trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, the big bet from Machine Games and produced by Todd Howard. Both the new scenes we saw with Indy and company as well as the movement and in-game action scenes now foretell an adventure that can work even in the questionable first-person mode.

Best of all, we'll have it before the end of the year, though we don't know the date yet, on PC, Xbox Series and Game Pass.

