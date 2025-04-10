English
Gamereactor
news
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is over 125 gigabyte for PlayStation 5

It's no surprise considering how big and beautiful this adventure is.

HQ

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle charmed gamers and media alike when it premiered last December, but back then it was only available for PC and Xbox Series S/X. On April 17, it's time for the PlayStation 5 version, and now PlayStation Game Size reveals how big this version is - and as expected, it's a hefty chunk that might require you to clean up your SSD a bit.

In total, the game comes in at 125.29 gigabytes, and that's without any potential day 1 patch. If you buy the Premium Edition, you can pre-load as early as April 13, while the Standard Edition can start pre-loading on April 15.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is out now for PC and Xbox Series SS/X and included with Game Pass. Will you get Indy's adventures for Playstation 5?

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

