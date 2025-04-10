Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is over 125 gigabyte for PlayStation 5

HQ

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle charmed gamers and media alike when it premiered last December, but back then it was only available for PC and Xbox Series S/X. On April 17, it's time for the PlayStation 5 version, and now PlayStation Game Size reveals how big this version is - and as expected, it's a hefty chunk that might require you to clean up your SSD a bit.

In total, the game comes in at 125.29 gigabytes, and that's without any potential day 1 patch. If you buy the Premium Edition, you can pre-load as early as April 13, while the Standard Edition can start pre-loading on April 15.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is out now for PC and Xbox Series SS/X and included with Game Pass. Will you get Indy's adventures for Playstation 5?