Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is mainly based on the earlier movies

One of the many games we got to see at the Xbox Games Showcase last Sunday was Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which looks really promising and seems to offer more genuine action with the beloved archaeology professor than last year's movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny managed to deliver.

Many have noted that the tone of the game seems to be more reminiscent of the first three films in the series, and apparently this is exactly what the Swedish developer MachineGames was aiming for. In an Official Xbox Podcast interview (via Xbox Wire), executive producer Jerk Gustafsson says that the main sources of inspiration are movies one and three:

"We spent countless hours just rewatching the movies - especially the two movies that are closest to the game, which are Raiders of the Lost Ark and the Last Crusade."

Gustafsson also explains why Troy Baker (known from Bioshock Infinite, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain and The Last of Us, among others) was given the honor of voicing Indiana Jones, and reveals that he actually helped make the character more authentic:

"He's just a great actor. He's put so much effort into the role as well - you can tell he's just this huge, huge fan of Indiana Jones [...] We've just been in a [voiceover] session recently with him, and he was improvising lines. You know, 'Wouldn't Indy say it a bit more like this?' Or commenting on lines that we've written that we thought were subtle Easter Eggs just for the die-hard Indy fans, and he'll pick up on it straight away."

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be released later this year for PC and Xbox Series S/X - and is included with Game Pass starting on day one.