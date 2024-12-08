Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is being praised by Steam players as one of the best games of the year

HQ

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has quickly become a favorite among both players and critics, earning overwhelmingly positive reviews from both camps. Notably, on Steam, it is being celebrated as one of the best titles of the year, with 93% of all reviews currently rating it as "very positive" or higher.

Many players highlight the game's faithful recreation of the so-called "Indiana Jones experience," with engaging puzzles, intriguing characters, and hidden treasures in iconic locations like the Vatican and Cairo. While some have criticized the platforming elements and combat mechanics, the game is still considered one of the best featuring the beloved archaeologist.

Don't miss our review on Gamereactor, where we praised the brilliant sense of adventure, storytelling, graphics, and the remarkable puzzles.

Are you playing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle? If so, on which platform?