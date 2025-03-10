Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has been rated for PlayStation 5

HQ

We have known that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle would be coming to PlayStation 5 consoles sometime soon, but neither MachineGames nor Bethesda has ever hinted at a firm date. However, this could be happening sooner rather than later, as the game has now been rated for Sony's console by the ESRB.

In the rating, we can see that the game has been handed the same Teen rating as the Xbox Series X/S and PC versions, all for "Blood and Gore, Drug Reference, Mild Language, Violence".

There is no further note as to when the game might arrive on PS5, but considering Xbox's recent strategy of randomly dropping news about its exclusive games coming to new platforms out of the blue, as it did with Forza Horizon 5, it wouldn't be a shock for the same to happen with this game instead of waiting for a showcase for the information.

As per when the game might debut on PS5, since Forza Horizon 5 is set for a late April release on PS5 and Doom: The Dark Ages is coming in mid-May, perhaps Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will end its Xbox console exclusivity run in June? We have been expecting the game to arrive on PS5 in the spring, but surely Xbox doesn't intend to launch multiple first-party games on its biggest rival's platform in one month... What do you think?