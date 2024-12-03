Indiana Jones and the Great Circle gets a free Dynamic Background for Xbox Series S/X

HQ

If you want to Indiana Jones-ify your Xbox Series S/X in anticipation of the release of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Microsoft has something in store for you. They have now released a Dynamic Background based on this particular game, which as usual is completely free to use.

If you want to check out what it looks like, The Verge editor Tom Warren has recorded a little video clip that he shares via Threads. Check it out below.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be released on December 6 for anyone who bought one of the premium editions, and on December 9 for the standard version (which also comes with Game Pass).