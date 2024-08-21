Indiana Jones and the Great Circle gets a Collector's Edition with a 28-centmeter globe

HQ

As befits a game of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's stature, it will of course be released in a really thick collector's edition containing some unreasonably large object.

In this case, it's a 28-centmeter (11 inch) diameter globe with a - probably not so very - secret compartment, along some other fluff. If you buy the Collector's Edition, you get it:



Allmaker Relic Replica with Game Code (Digital Premium Edition)



The Great Circle 11" Globe with Hidden Storage



New Adventure Journal



Jumbo SteelBook Case



Up to 3-Day Early Access



Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants Story DLC†



Digital Artbook



Temple of Doom Outfit



If you're wondering why it says "Up to 3-Day Early Access", it's because Bethesda is taking into account that time zones can affect the time by a few hours. For those who want all the extras but would like to avoid the plastic toys, there is also a Premium Edition (and a Premium Upgrade for those who play via Game Pass) of the game that includes:



Up to 3-Day Early Access



Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants Story DLC‡



Digital Artbook



Temple of Doom Outfit



Those of you who pre-order your game will also get something called The Last Crusade Pack ("with the Traveling Suit Outfit and Lion Tamer Whip, as seen in The Last Crusade"), and this pre-order bonus is nicely included for all Game Pass subscribers.

Check out the collector's edition with the globe below. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be released on December 9 for PC and Xbox, and will arrive in 2025 for PlayStation 5.