Indiana Jones and the Great Circle fully supports Xbox Cloud Saved Games between formats

During the fall, Microsoft has publicly started to pound in the message that almost any hardware with reasonable performance can be an Xbox if you want it to and that you can access your games everywhere. Now they've taken this a step further with today's premiere of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

It turns out that you can access your save files via Xbox Cloud Saved Games everywhere. This means you can continue your adventure seamlessly between Xbox and Steam, for example. The possibility has existed before in other games, but then it has mainly been about multiplayer and third-party developers.

So the likelihood seems pretty high that you'll be able to continue the adventure you started on Xbox with Dr. Henry Walton "Indiana" Jones Jr. via PlayStation 5 when that version launches next year, and then finish it all on Steam - complete with some cloud gaming in between.

A useful feature we hope quickly becomes standard going forward.