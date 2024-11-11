Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: fifteen minutes of brand new gameplay

HQ

Indiana Jones is back in videogame form, 15 years after his final interactive adventure (Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings in Wii and PS2, excluding LEGO games). This time, this Xbox-produced game (no longer exclusive, as it will release on PS5 too) takes the form of a first-person action adventure.

The decision makes sense, as its developers are MachineGames, famous from the modern Wolfenstein titles, but was also controversy, as many fans would prefer for it to be third person.

In our hands-on preview, we finally put our mind at easy with the first-person issue, and after seeing this video you might as well agree.

MachineGames Audio Director Pete Ward talks about the game, how the action scences play out, but also about the importance of calmly exploring the maps, solving puzzles and finding hidden secrets. Despite being in Indy's POV, the game will feel truly cinematic, and there will be several moments where his body will be fully visible. You don't get Harrison Ford's appearance for nothing...

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches December 6 on Xbox Series X|S, Game Pass, and PC. It will come to PS5 in Spring 2025.