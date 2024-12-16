Indiana Jones and the Great Circle could get a sequel

HQ

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has been out for a couple of weeks now, and has been widely praised for its ability to give us an immersive Indy adventure through the lens of a video game. Even though there's still likely a long way to go before we think about sequels, Lucasfilm Games' VP and general manager Douglas Reilly believes one certainly could be on the cards.

"I think we're always looking for great stories," Reilly told Variety. "And the good news is, there's a lot of space in between the films where we could tell more and more Indiana Jones stories that I think would be super interesting."

A sequel is still going to be some time away if it does get picked up, but in the meantime MachinGames is planning more content. The Order of the Giants DLC is being worked on right now, and so even if you've beaten the main story, more Indy will come at some point down the road.