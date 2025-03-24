Indiana Jones and the Great Circle confirmed for April launch on PS5

HQ

If you thought that Xbox bringing Forza Horizon 5 to PlayStation 5 at the end of April might be some kind of proof that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be arriving on the platform a bit later through the year (what a daft thing to think...), we have some interesting news to share.

Following the recent rumour from the ever reliable Dealabs initially and then the teaser from Bethesda itself, it has now been confirmed that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be coming to PS5 as soon as April 17.

We got this information in a video that you can see below, and also on the PlayStation Store, where it is noted that the game will have DualSense support at debut.

With this debut coming up, April will be a month where not one, but two Xbox Game Studios-developed games make their arrival on PS5. So, with Indiana Jones and Forza Horizon on their way, which are you more excited to play on Sony's hardware?