Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: A Guide to Finding the 15 Gizeh Relics

Henry Walton Jones Jr collecting ancient relics among ancient ruins in the new Indiana Jones and the Great Circle game was something every Indy fan took for granted. What we didn't know until the acclaimed title came out the other day was that this collect-a-thon concept would make for a recurring mission in all the main chapters. As with the medicine bottles in A Remedy for All or the underground fight clubs (and even the misadventures of Savage and Sidney), the Discovery "The Riddles of the Ancients" is to be continued in the Gizeh chapter, with more relics to be recovered.

We first shared a guide to the 10 relics in the Vatican, but in the ruins of Egypt, not surprisingly with so much excavation, Nazi confiscation and of course wonders such as the pyramids or the sphinx, there are a total of 15 ancient relics.

"A curious hand-carved stone object with prehistoric origins".

To make finding them and returning them to a museum a piece of aish baladi, in this guide we list all the locations of Gizeh's ancient relics.

How to complete the "Riddles of the Ancients" quest in Gizeh

First we recommend you take a look at the guide to this same mission in the Vatican because, apart from step-by-step instructions for each relic, it also serves as an introduction to the mission types and describes the special features of this collection.

The Discovery of the "Riddles of the Ancients" mission in Gizeh follows the same style as the previous one in the Holy See, i.e. it places relics in locations that you have to visit, either through the main quest (The Idol of Ra) or through one of the side missions (Fieldworks, Discoveries and Mysteries) scattered around the Nazi excavations run by Viktor Gantz and Emmerich Voss. However, the more open-world nature of the map, with no alleyways and interiors that focus mainly on the ruins, some relics are quite tricky to find or, in other words, easy to overlook.

Bonus: Where to find the Relics of Gizeh guide map

To find all the ancient relics of Egypt it is possible to follow three paths. You can explore to your heart's content, follow our step-by-step guide with all the locations and explanations of what to do... or follow the directions on the Gizeh Relics Guide Map, which shows you where each relic is on the map and also in height. Unlike the Vatican, you will see that there are several that are not underground, but stored in tents and buildings, and there is even a sky-high location.

To get the booklet you must approach the tent above the centre of the map in the direction of the road and the Nazi camp, which is uninhabited but guarded by three dogs. See where ancient relic 4 is in this guide for further reference.

"Esoteric research journal indicating where the various ancestral relics of Gizeh might be found".

By now you may not know this, but there is a way to deal with the dogs, who apparently haven't had enough of what looks like the remains of a goat. It's not by shooting them (how horrifying!), but here Indiana Jones and the Great Circle pulls off another Dishonored. What does Indy carry that can be used to tame the beasts? Effectively, whip them from a safe distance and the three German Shepherds will be tamed, tail between their legs. You can go and get the document now.

Ancient Relic 1: In the Sanctuary of the Guardians

You are exploring the sanctuary of the guardians in search of clues about the idol of Ra. Before you reach your objective with Gina Lombardi, look at this little corner of the map in the attached image. It's very easy, but it's so dark that you can't even see it, luckily you've already got the lighter in the village of Gizeh!

Ancient Relic 2: Among Scorpions

You have already solved the mirror puzzle and Gina has already sat on the throne, so you have also encountered the beloved scorpions and are looking for a way out. You will easily find the relic under some frescoes. The exact location is also attached in the picture.

Ancient Relic 3: The Secrets of the Queen Mother

You have spoken to Omar and are exploring the excavation next to his tent, looking for the Secrets of the Queen Mother. Your objective is to get the lift working by switching the power to the blue and red wires, but if you drop down where marked on the map in the attached image, you will find your relic.

Indy: "I must study these objects better".

Ancient Relic 4: The Seat of Eternity

There's a very zeldic puzzle in an easily accessible ruin in the very centre of the map, as marked in the picture. It's easy to enter, near the tent with three guard dogs.

Once inside, you'll need to collect a series of Egyptian canopic jars and collect them to open the final chamber of the tomb, where you'll find a sarcophagus surrounded by pedestals and illustrative frescoes. Each canopic vase has a different shape and it won't be difficult to match them up by elimination.

What you might miss is the last vase, but if you noticed where you fell on your way in, you'll see a blunt hammer in the rubble, apart from the first vase. Do the same as with the glasses: throw it as if it were the Olympics and then get over the pit with your whip to knock down the weakened wall at the bottom.

When you open the sarcophagus you will find your ancient relic and, for solving the puzzle of the Seat of Eternity, you will receive 225 Adventure Points.



NOTE: To access some areas, it is recommended or even required to be in costume, and here we tell you how to get the Nazi Wehrmacht costume.



Ancient Relic 5: Beneath the Great Sphinx

You may have picked this one up much earlier... or left it behind. You can see from the attached map that its location is pretty clear, but the hard part is reaching it, mainly because you can't see a damn thing. As a reference, take the shallow moat that you have to cross to avoid being stung by scorpions and look to the left (see photo). From there you can climb up to the ledge to continue a little to the right. Climb up, get the relic and, while you're at it, unlock the gate that prevented you from entering from the upper floor.

Ancient Relic 6: The numerals of ancient Egypt

You can also get this one at any time. Take a look at the first picture, where we mark the exact spot on the map and the hut in question. You can usually loot this hut from the inside, but you will see that there is a locked door. Accessing the room is the easiest thing in the world, as you just have to get out and sneak in through the window, but then the puzzle gets interesting.

The key is in the field note "Numerals Basics", whereby Egyptology professor Hermann Hintze explains how the ancient Egyptians wrote numbers using hieroglyphics. The fun part is that you decipher the code by matching the symbols, but in case you get stuck, the number is 3262. Put it in the crate and you'll get the relic and 50 coins.

Ancient Relic 7: The highest in the game?

For this one we strongly recommend that you wear the Nazi Wehrmacht costume as explained above, and also that you have already cleared the legendary scene with Gina, Voss and Gantz. As you can see in the picture, this relic is waiting for you just above Voss's office, but you can't get up there from that room. What you have to do is exit the building, face its flag and swastika decorated facade and climb up the crates, scaffolding and crane. As it is Christmas time, you will find the relic in the straw in the attic.

Ancient Relic 8: Or was it the first of all?

This one can't really escape you when you're doing the main quest mission "The Sanctuary of the Guardians", exploring the Sphinx site at the beginning of your Egyptian journey. In fact, you could get it just before the first one in this guide, so you could call it "relic zero".

Look at the attached screenshot, but keep in mind that we're underground: it's just before you pull the chain to open the stone wall leading to the exit staircase. You can't miss it because as soon as you pull the chain, a Nazi appears walking towards you and you have to get rid of him quickly...

Indy: "Who did this?"

Ancient Relic 9: Password protected

Another one you can pick up on your way through the main quest, specifically when you first sneak into the Nazi compound with Gina, heading towards Voss' office. If not, come back later in disguise. We told you that in the laundry room you won't get the costume this time, but you will get the relic in a password-protected safe. In the main room, where the Nazis are deploying their excavation strategy on a gigantic tabletop, you'll find the code on a note on the peripheral desk. It is 40926.

Ancient Relic 10: Behind the Sphinx

Another one that's a piece of cake. Go around the sphinx and into the excavation at the back of it, which leads to a simple underground room. The relic is at the foot of a statue, in a recess embedded in the wall.

Ancient Relic 11: It should be in a museum

Remember how much we said that there are repetitive quest structures in the different chapters? We've talked about the ancient riddles covered in this guide itself, the medicine bottles, the clandestine fights, and even Savage and Sidney. Well, like Antony's inscriptions in the Vatican, the Stele fragments you collect in Gizeh can also get you an ancient relic if you go beyond the strictly necessary ones and, as they say in Pokémon, catch them all.

There will come a point in the adventure where you'll start delivering the stelae to a delivery man who smuggles treasures for Nawal, with the goal of getting them into a museum. Specifically, the one in Cairo. When you have left them all in the box, he will give you an ancient relic.

Ancient Relic 12: Towards the frescoes, on the left side

The four remaining relics can be found in the ancient caves map, under the Pyramid of Khafre, after solving the ancient saying in the chamber of resonance.

"Heed The Lord's Oath

Protect The Secret Of the Name".

As you go deeper into its depths, you will start to take pictures of some millennia-old frescoes written in Adamic, well before Egypt. Looking at the one in the photo, turn left and take a big leap to get the relic. It looks like you won't be able to get back from another jump because it's too far and too high, but believe us you can.

Ancient Relic 13: Between Mirrors

This one's easy, but you might be thrown off by the intriguing new mirror puzzle, The Three-Eyed Gate. Before rolling up your Nazi sleeves to complete it, enter the first room on the left hand side and use the torch to find the relic.

Ancient Relic 14: Round the Fallen Bridge

Similarly, you may want to bypass the collapsed bridge at the end of this section, crossing the ancient Abyss, but before you go you need to collect around it not one, but two ancient relics. To get the first one, take the skeleton of an explorer as a reference (Indy mentions that he was probably a fortune seeker) and turn towards the bridge. On the right hand side you'll see a tricky whip jump, and on the other side the relic awaits you.

Bonus: How to solve the ancient relic gate puzzle in Gizeh

Or we could also have titled it...

Ancient Relic 15: What are ancient relics really for?

Up to this point, both Indy and you, as the player, have been wondering what the ancient relics in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are for. At this very moment you find out what for, but not yet why. That is to say, we already know what they are for, but they have yet to explain where these ancient instruments, millennia older than the pyramids themselves, come from, who the Ancients are and how they relate to history and the Great Circle.

If you drop down and explore the ruins at the foot of the fallen bridge before crossing it, you will see two doors with millennia-old symbols, just like the ones you have been seeing all over the ancient map of the caves. In front of the front door this game takes a note from the brilliant The Witness and presents you with a different puzzle, without giving you too much of a clue. Neither Indy will comment on the gameplay, nor will the camera give you any clues, nor will your Diary hold the key.

Let's take it step by step:



The puzzle is much, much easier than it looks, and the important thing is that you don't complicate it. For example, we thought that the symbols on the door are actually the clue, and that we had to mirror the same layout with holes and cylinders on the panel. The first thing you should know is that this is not the case, because it would be impossible. All you have to do is make sure that all the holes in the panel are occupied by a protruding stone.

Well, that makes it much easier! Of course, that's what we told you. The second thing you need to know is how these Ventolin-like contraptions work. If you turn them to the right, they will fill their entire row and column, but if they find a gap in the grid, they will stop. If you turn them to the left, they make a square around themselves, even if they get around the gaps.

Last but not least: you can place relics where a bump has already emerged! Indy will push it in and the new one in its place will do its job.



With these three tips, you'll get it right the first time. Also, if you've been doing your homework with us, you'll already have 10 relics from the Vatican and 14 from Gizeh. We won't spoil it for you, but keep in mind that you might need to collect them all for a definitive challenge of this kind...

In any case, if you don't know how to place them, take a look at the image to see how we solved it to open the door, get the ancient relic 15/15 from Egypt and therefore complete the Riddles of the Ancients quest.

Got 25 ancient relics and left wanting more? Don't worry, come back for Gamereactor when you've cleared the Himalayas and Shanghai chapters, because we also have the Guide to finding all 24 relics in Sukhothai and finally the guide to solving the 50 relics puzzle.