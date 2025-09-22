Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: A full guide into The Order of Giants

HQ

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was one of the best games of 2024. In fact, we awarded it as the GOTY (Game of the Year) at Gamereactor Spain, although it went under some radars when it was released well into December. The good thing is that, after Xbox and PC, PS5 players also started to enjoy this fantastic adventure from MachineGames and Bethesda, and soon Nintendo Switch 2 users will join in.

More Indy players, more questions to answer, right? If that wasn't enough, this September 4, 2025 the main game, which is already an unforgettable journey that may well give you for 20-30 hours depending on how much you want to complete and unearth, has just been made bigger with the new expansion The Order of Giants, which gives as many hours of gameplay as one of the main locations of the base title (Vatican, Egypt, Siam, Iraq).

Remember that, for the regular game, we have collected in other Gamereactor guides how to find all the relics of the main game (the "Riddles of the Ancients") in those locations. In total, 4 guides to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle that you can check out here.

But, if you've already beaten the main story, or if you've decided to take a detour in your journey to complete The Order of Giants, we're here to rescue you too, with a series of tips, tricks and, above all, answers to mysteries, puzzles and secrets of various kinds, including how to collect the 7 Mithraic Artifacts.

Where is Father Ricci with his parrot Pio and how to start The Order of Giants DLC

First of all: how to access the content. You must have the DLC purchased from the relevant shop, or the Digital Premium Edition. And no, before you ask, you won't be able to play The Order of Giants directly from Xbox Game Pass.

Once you've acquired the content one way or another, you'll need to have progressed through the early stages of the game until you reach the Holy See map. Chances are you'll be coming back to this content, wanting MachineGames to give you more and better, right? So, simply select The Vatican from the Diary - Travels menu.

From there, sneak across the Belvedere Courtyard (in the guise of a fascisti blackshirt, or a priest) and, dressed as Father Jones Junior, head for the Fountain of Confession, to the southwest of the map, between the Sistine Chapel and the Blackshirt Barracks.

There you'll find Father Orlando Ricci, a Spanish priest, talking rather scandalously, along with his parrot Pio (who couldn't have a more appropriate name, as "Pío" means "tweet" in Spanish), friends of dear Father Antonio (Morello, the one who gave you the cassock). If you have the content, Father Ricci will tell you "something that will fascinate you" and kick off the task called "A Mystery Begins..." in your diary.



Warning: The Xbox ecosystem has given us several problems with this content. It got stuck syncing the save game, it didn't detect that we already had the full edition and asked us to buy it (only to recognise in the Store that we already had it), it showed errors like "the game data for this area is still being installed" when the installation was already complete, or even worse, it closed the game when we entered the Villa Pia (the Casina di Pio IV), which is when the expansion really starts.



Father Ricci will tell you about "the nameless warrior of Antioch", this giant crusader's helmet owned by Paul IV, and the possibility that it is still in a secret chamber under the Casina, preserved from the siege of Antioch in 1097, during the First Crusade.

At the same time, the Gold Dagger of Mithras (remember this well) seems to have disappeared from the treasures of the Sancta Sedes, as Father Borgnino informs Ricci in a missive, "which Emperor Otto IV gave to Pope Innocent III in 1209".

How to open the safe in A Collegial Mystery: look at the pictures

An optional secret consists of discovering the combination to the safe of the ecclesiastical college on the basis of clues left by a priest inspired by the religious paintings that decorate the main floor of the Villa Pia. Federico's letter is on a desk and Alessandro's note is under a desk, and the solution is as follows:



"Consider the number among Apostles present when our Lord washed their feet": 12 (yes, though one looks like Mary Magdalene).



""Reflect upon the multitude of cherubim bearing witness to the Nativity of our Savior (perhaps their divine benevolence might serve as exemplar to you)": 2 (though it looks like a jumble, note the feet and hands).



"Finally, carefully count the beasts present in celebration as the prodigal son returns to his father's embrace": 2 (had you not seen the head of the calf?



Combination: 1222. This will get you the "Hard Crust" adventure book.

How to enter the secret chamber under the Casina

Once you have solved the collegial mystery, you can continue your adventure. You are looking for a secret entrance to the chamber under the Villa Pia, and it was probably right under your nose. If you have already examined and photographed the wall map of the Mediterranean and the seas of Europe (Indy takes up to three different photos/commentaries: overview map, Holy Expeditions, city of Antioch), you may not have realised that you can also interact with it.

Click on the legend/inscription panel that talks about the Holy Expeditions to open a small compartment that stores two statuettes: the Pope and the Crusader. Where should you place each one? By now you probably already know, but just in case: place the Crusader in Antioch, as this is where he will undertake his First Crusade and siege, and the Pope in the Holy See, where you are now: The Vatican, in the heart of Italy.

This will open the secret passageway that will lead you to the chamber that holds the armour and helmet of the giant "nameless crusader". Exit through the false wall using the key you just got and proceed to the first big puzzle in The Order of Giants.

The Water Serpent Puzzle

The first major puzzle of the expansion is as good and authentic as the best in the main game. It involves getting the water from the Snake Fountain to all the golden snake drains, which in turn removes the locks on the door at the bottom, and there are two stages to follow.

In the first, you have to turn the drains so that the slabs that are covering the real puzzle are lifted. Between this phase and the second, you have to unblock a slab that doesn't quite rise (and on the way find a lost artefact). Finally, with the whole circuit uncovered, you have to direct the water to its destination.

Mithraic Artifact 1: Heliodromus Artifact

Before completing the puzzle, take the chance when you can climb from platform to platform in front of the serpent's fountain to detour for a moment. When you slip through the gap left by its body on the upper level, instead of continuing to walk along its scales, turn right and go down the passageway until you find a tomb (see the map). This is where you will find the crown, your first of seven lost artefacts in the game.

"Crown with lightning bolts, symbol of heliodromus, the sixth mithraic degree of initiation".

Solving the Serpent Puzzle

Now, to get to the point. The first phase will be easy for you using the keys stuck in two water spigots. Next, if you have trouble rearranging the water circuit, here are some screenshots of how it should look at the end to water all the golden drains and open all the locks, all seen from the entrance, facing the snake face to face (west-east):

You can now access Junia's tomb and pick up your first piece of the cylinder to seal....

The cat of the sewers

Once you have left behind the scene in front of the statue of the giant Junia and your first encounter with a real giant, and before leaving the sewer area, you can find one of the secrets in the form of a cat hidden in a nook and cranny. Simply take the detour shown on the map.

As you emerge from the sewers you will come to one of the funniest scenes, featuring Father Ventura, Indy emerging through a sewer like Super Mario, and Benito Mussolini himself, the fascist dictator. You will then walk along the Via Giulia and infiltrate Ricci's quarters in search of him. But first we recommend that you visit the beautiful flat in the photo, an amazingly cozy place full of details where you can get your hands on the Vitamins adventure book and, above all, pet another kitten...

How to get out of the library of Palazzo Ricci

Clear the plush inner courtyard of black shirts (or try to look inconspicuous dressed as one) and then climb up the pergola using the whip as shown in the picture. Once inside the library, you will see that the fascisti have turned everything upside down looking for the priest, but they have not noticed a burnt piece of paper in one of the rooms. Although you can hardly see it, this paper tells you the order (2-1-3) in which you must pull the books to open the secret passage to the hiding place of Father Ricci and the parrot Pio.

Back in the Cloaca Maxima: Unfinished Secrets

It's time to find the pieces of the sealing cylinder, the two you have left after Junia's tomb. Before that, we can pick up some collectibles and discover a couple of secrets in the sewers, like the Ninja Turtles.

Miles' letter

Use your Zippo to open a passageway and sneak under the pipes to learn more about the mysterious Mysteries of Mithras cult. See the images for guidance.

The Sewer Safe

Very close to Father Ricci's secret quarters you will have come across a safe on a wooden shelf, in a neglected area full of boxes and bottles. And what is the combination? You'll see that some of the boxes are numbered, but the numbers you're interested in are hidden behind four bottles of wine and liquor. Take them apart or break them, taking care not to cut yourself, to reveal the combination: 5742.

Mithraic Artifact 3: Leo Artifact

It seems that the box belongs to a member of the cult, because this will give you another mithraic artifact: the object of leo.

"A batillum, an ancient Roman spade, symbol of leo, the fourth Mithraic degree of initiation"

Next to the artefact, curiously, you will find a rather slender automatic pistol, very similar to James Bond's legendary Walther PPK. A hidden reference to the 007 saga like an easter egg?

The draft love letter

One of the best-hidden secrets in the whole intricate area of the Cloaca Maxima is a "paltry" field note, but it's nice and adds up to adventure points. Look at the spot on the map and dive in with the breathing device to, after passing through a very cramped area, arrive at the bottom of a well, where a romantic dropped the draft of his love letter to his beloved Beatrice.

Mithraic Artifact 2: Miles Artifact

After your excursions exploring the underground corridors, it's time to get your hands on a new piece of the sealing cylinder after solving a fairly good but not trouble-free puzzle. To gain access, head down the tunnel next to the graffiti of the Mithraic sect that reads "Taurus cadit, nōs ascendimus". But before you get to the puzzle itself, look at this wall and knock it down to get another Mithraic artefact.

"A bronze helmet of the Coolus type, symbol of miles, the third Mithraic degree of initiation".

The puzzle of the headless gladiator

Now, let yourself fall through the gap with the whip and you will find yourself in the sanctuary of the famous gladiator puzzle, presided over by the decapitated gladiator. To solve it, you first have to understand the mechanism and then... get lucky with the controls and the game.

First of all, you will see that there are four statues surrounding the headless gladiator. On their respective shields are engraved wild animal motifs, namely a lion, two tigers, two bears and a wild boar. Before you start to slice your brains out, climb around the room (along the walls as platforms or using the whip) to find and photograph the murals of each gladiator, which also indicate a Roman numeral:



I - Lion Gladiator

II - Boar Gladiator

III - Tigers Gladiator

IV - Bears Gladiator



This is the order in which you must activate the puzzle on the floor, by driving an incandescent ball through his statues in a circuit. If you look at the headless gladiator head-on and think of a compass, you have to steer the ball north-west, south-west, north-east, south-east along the semi-circular 'tracks' dug into the ground.

But which ball? Ah, good question. To get the ball out, you must first take the headless gladiator's sword ("giant's sword"), which is located at the foot of the bear gladiator's mural, and fit it into the fist hole of the statue of the decapitated gladiator. This will activate the mechanism and you will be able to pull the weapon down with the whip and a new ball will come out.

The puzzle itself from here is more a matter of skill. It would be much more interesting and fun if it didn't have some malfunctions. Specifically, we saw one of the three pieces needed to complete the circuit disappear (we had to reset the game to remove the glitch) and also, more frequently, it was quite difficult to drop the guiding parts at the correct angle, because the visual cues flashed and it was not easy to get it right at all. A small blemish on what is an ingenious design and flawless visual execution, with incredibly realistic statues.

The difficulty is basically about moving the puzzle pieces faster, especially towards the tigers gladiator, where you have to lift some of the "pipe elbows" as soon as you pass the flaming ball. The logic is simple, so just try it out and get lucky with fitting the pieces at the angle you want...

When you get it right, down from his pedestal will come none other than the Emperor Nero, who was waiting in the background, overseeing the gladiatorial spectacle from his raised perch. In his hand, the coveted piece of the cylinder. Take the piece and take a picture of Nero, even if another glitch tells you on the map that you haven't done so yet.

The nasty croissant

Before leaving the circular area of "intriguing architecture" to the northeast of the map, remember to get more quest points by accessing the secret well, climbing from platform to platform on the surrounding walls. It's a bit rubbish because it's a cornetto that falls out of a black shirt, but at least it's something.

The golden apple

From a wasted sweet to a mythological fruit. On your way to the second big puzzle and its accompanying cylinder piece, enter the passage indicated on the map and, if you take the path on the right hand side, you will come to what looks like a mystical tree and, even more surprisingly, a carved golden apple!

"Golden apples are a common element in the legendary deeds of various cultures. It is strange to find one here"

The Gibborim Tomb Puzzle

Although it sounds like something out of Lord of the Rings, this biblical name is found in Genesis and, needless to say, it refers to the giants, the Nephilim who existed before the flood. The statues you see in the image also make this clear, and if you scroll up to the beginning of this guide, you will see that the concept art of the tomb of Gibborim was chosen by Bethesda and Machinegames as the main image for the entire Order of the Giants DLC. Not surprisingly, he is the second of the three giants in the expansion, after Junia.

The puzzle is perhaps the most complicated of all the DLC, due to its confusing descriptions. It has a light puzzle part of skill and a main part of interpreting messages about the giant's chronicles - this puzzle almost requires you to know Latin!

To learn about Gibborim's journey, the game divides his adventures and misadventures into four sections or symbols: , shield, faith (cross), Trinity and sword. Each is represented on a dedicated sceptre which, in turn, reveals its corresponding mural on the wall. Once the mural has been uncovered, it is then up to you to decipher the directions in which certain tiles are to be found in the floor mechanism, using the same sceptre. Unique, isn't it?

Before we start, to make things a lot easier for you, here are two clues: "arx" means "citadel" in Latin, while "rudera" means "ruins". And in case you didn't know, the more-spread "pugna" means "battle". This way you will be able to differentiate between common names and proper names, referring to cities, monuments or even specific vessels.

Finally, you should know that the sceptre of the cross is at hand on the ground, the sceptre of the shield is obtained by surviving the Hands of Faith and the sceptres of the Trinity and the sword are obtained by solving the puzzle of the Ring of Sigils. These accessory puzzles are unlocked in the two adjoining gated rooms as you solve the puzzles on the floor.

Hands of Faith: In the style of the Indy movies, this is more of a trap than a puzzle. Activate the mechanism with the lever, study the pattern of the fire and, when it leaves you time because it runs the length of the corridor every couple of turns, run around and turn the shield handles on the three statues without getting burnt (too much).

Ring of Sigils: Another great wink with that skeleton, his note and his arm hanging from the wrong handle - you had to choose the cross on the shield, "not the crucifix"! The correct order, if you look at the murals on the walls, is: Vatican keys, shield with cross, apple, snake.

With the four sceptres in your possession, let's move on.

Crusader Cross mural

"He sailed on the Halygast and saw the light of dawn" - Move the Halygast cross to the east, where the sun rises.

"Arrived in Aethopolis, knelt to the west" - Move the cross of the city to the left.

Shield mural

"They took Nacula (...) to the nearby ruins" - Move Nakhla down (rudera).

"In the castle of Horus (...) to the eastern fort" - Move Hori Castrum to Said Castellum.

Trinity mural

This is probably the most difficult of the four:

"In the castle Malum (...) gazed upon the citadel" - The symbol for Malum must look upwards, towards "Arx". See how you had to know Latin?

"From the watchtower, he ran towards the fierce hell" - Beware, we got confused with "Turris", but the watchtower is evidently "Custodis Fastigium", towards the right.

"... he sought God's salvation to the north. Beyond the flames, he found his beloved" - Move "Sancti Luciani Ecclesia" to the south.

Sword mural

"In the Al-Mansur camp (...) he beheld a ship drifting" - Move "Al-Mansur Castra" to that other remaining ship in the puzzle, "La Seynte Marie", to its left.

"In the southern ruins, the enemy fell upon them from the east" - Move "Rudera" to the east.

"On the battlefield (...) the crusader faced himself" - Note that this one is very original. We understand that you have to move "Pugna" towards "himself", towards the statues, above.

And in case you don't understand, here is the complete solution to the Gibborim's tomb puzzle:

You can now stab the giant in the heart with Gibborim's own sword and force him to release the third part of the sealing cylinder! But before returning to Father Ricci's secret room, a glass of wine?

A Tale of Winemaking

Before you leave the sewers and finish the story of The Order of Giants (or at any time during your exploration of the Cloaca Maxima, as the order is up to you), there remains one small puzzle to solve, that of the wine.

You'll need to go to the bottom right of the sewer map, dock the boat and knock down a weak brick wall. Behind it you will find what looks like a secret cellar and a beautiful mural depicting the making of wine in Rome. You must collect the ceramic tiles scattered around the room and place them in the correct order of winemaking chronologically: plant, harvest, grow, ferment, process and.... enjoy!

Mithraic Artefact 4: Perses Artifact

The last tile was always in place, and the only tricky thing about placing the other tiles is that you have to pay close attention to the source and branching of the tree, as the order of the branches is not what it looks like at first glance.

The prize? Nothing less than another Mithraic artefact: the object of Perses.

"A sickle, symbol of perses, the fifth Mithraic degree of initiation"

With the three pieces of the cylinder in your possession, return to Father Ricci and experience that scene you probably already smelled, once you use the instrument on the mud on the floor. Before escaping, find the combination to the safe behind the bust (4768) and make friends with Pio, who was always a nice lad.

The secrets of the Mithraeum

It's time to sneak into the kitchen of the Mithraic sect: welcome to the Mithraeum. These caverns excavated near the Circus Maximus are the main headquarters of the cult of Mithras, of the red-masked geeks who, apart from having a good feast (they literally have one called "October feast"), believe in the legend of the sacrifice of the sacred bull at the hands of the god Mithras. After searching and clearing their rooms of minions (don't forget to photograph the rock-born statue of Mithras and the relief of Mithras slaying the bull), you will reach the final puzzle of the content.

But first, four secrets, three of them the missing Mithraic Artifacts.

The key to the Mithraeum

Find the key that will allow you to walk around freely in the last room of the Mithraeum, along with Ventura's letter that uncovers all the denunciation and persecution of Mussolini's partner to the sectarian and thief Ricci.

"The whole affair can only be described as highly heretical. By the authority vested in me by His Holiness, I demand the immediate return of the dagger".

The photo marks the spot:

Mithraic Artifact 5: Corax Artifact

An artifact as easy to find as it is to overlook. Just knock down the false wall indicated on the map, either with a big hammer... or, as we have done, with dynamite.

"Raven statuette, symbol of heart, first Mithraic degree of initiation".

Mithraic Artefact 6: Pater Artifact

This artefact is perhaps the most beautiful: the father's ring. You may have found a note that Mithras, born from the rock, is always depicted with a knife in his right hand and a torch in his left, right? Well, this statue you see on the map is missing something. And don't be a fool, it's not enough to use the lighter. Instead, take one of the torches on the left and put it in his hand.

"A ruby ring, symbol of pater, the seventh Mithraic degree of initiation"

A bull in the sky mystery

Finally, the Mithraic artefact: Nymhpus Artifact is one of the most difficult, not so much because of the puzzle you have to solve, but because it is so well hidden. You've seen that room where there are two Mithraic cultists praying in front of a bull's face, right? Well, when you've sent them to sleep, approach the bull's mouth and interact with it by pressing X/square/Y depending on your console or controller. Magic! Although it didn't prompt anything, you could interact. Inside awaits the puzzle of the bull in the sky.

Mithraic Artifact 7: Nymphus Artifact

The puzzle of a bull in the sky is not as complicated as it seems, more a matter of patience and trial and error. You have five weights in the shape of a bull statuette, and by placing them between the columns of the constellation they move the two on either side of them. However, you should note that depending on the weight/size of each statuette, the columns will rotate more or less, and so the heavier weight will solve two central parts of the drawing. As a tip, you can look up the taurus constellation on the internet to remember its shape, because the note in the game will be deliberately more confusing for you.

In any case, take a look at the pictures to see our solution and to know where to place each weight:

The prize, as we said, is Mithraic Artefacts: Nymphus artifact, the penultimate or the last of the 7 Mithraic Artefacts you can find in The Order of Giants - Rare achievement unlocked!

"A little lamp, symbol of Nymphus, the second Mithraic degree of initiation".

The Monster's Gate Puzzle

This puzzle starts off easy, but it is also tricky. First, the most obvious: photograph the monster door and place the tablets that match the frescoes of the animals. Look closely at the scorpion, by the way. The wooden cogwheel you just got goes on the pillar opposite, almost like a rudder.

Next comes the tricky bit: the puzzle consists of the correct alignment of animals and symbols, but to twist it up a bit, they add the cog and some Roman numerals (mis)ordered like a clock. If you've been trying to figure it out for a while with no luck, here's the main clue: you have to assign the symbols to the animals in the columns based on the number indicated on the mural and marked with the gear, using the cylinder on the "rudder".

In other words, don't try to line up all the symbols at the same time or with a specific number: go animal by animal, number by number. If you notice, the scorpion is VI (be careful with this one), the raven is V, the snake is II, the lion is I and the horse is III.

If you still can't figure it out, here is the solution, and you can use the cylinder as a key to the monster's door to meet that monster in person:

Final Showdown: Fight the giant Abgol in the Coliseum

"It was going to be my Victimarus magnus!"

At last you come to the epic close that an expansion as good as The Order of Giants deserves. Your third giant, Abgol, "the minotaur", is alive and kicking, and after giving Father Ricci his comeuppance, he wants to give it to you too as a gift. The cool twist is that this fight takes place after a quite literal "ascension"... to the Roman Colosseum!

So how can you defeat this armoured monster? Take advantage of the spears and tridents lying around the arena, but instead of cracking him in the ribs, try to hit him by throwing them at him with trigger L and trigger R. If you succeed, you can do a "whip pull" with RB to tear his armour off piece by piece.

After this phase, he'll come after you even harder and you'll have to play cat and mouse. Keep stringing him up and you'll finally be able to take him down and finish him off with his own helmet. Or almost. Watch the scene and retrieve Golden Dagger of Mithras. By the skin of your teeth, of course!

