Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Will Cover One Missing Character

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Director James Mangold has revealed that we will find out what happened to Indy's son, Mutt Williams, in the latest film. Mangold also discussed what the titular Dial of Destiny will be.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Mangold - who is taking over Spielberg's directorial role in Indiana Jones 5 - said that audiences will be made aware of what happened to Indy's son. Mutt Williams only appeared in 2008's The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and hasn't been seen since, but he won't be showing up at all this time around.

Instead, Indy will be joined by his goddaughter Helena, who is played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. They'll be in search of the Dial of Destiny, which Mangold doesn't reveal in detail so as to not "give the movie away," but he does reference it being some sort of magical relic.

"Is there a relic in this movie that possesses a kind of power, or may possess a kind of power? And is it based on history and scientific speculation? Yes."

All will be revealed when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny releases on the 30th of June, 2023.