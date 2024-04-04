Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was said to have seen losses over $130 million at the box office

HQ

We've speculated for a while that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was a bit of a failure at the global box office. Due to the fact that the film had a monster budget that neared $400 million, the film probably needed to generate close to $1 billion to really be considered successful solely in a box office ticket sales sense, but it didn't even get close to that. In fact, the film ended its theatrical spree with around $384 million, which was actually less than its production budget of $387 million.

It turns out the breaking-even point for the film was much less higher than the rare $1 billion threshold we became so used to seeing prior to the pandemic. The movie economics whizz at Forbes, Caroline Reid, revealed in a new report that Disney "only" posted losses of around $134 million from the film, but this is also after considering that various tax write offs and reimbursements brought the overall budget expenditure down from $387 million to $326 million.

So, this seems to suggest that Disney needed the film to generate around $500 million to break-even. But for a film that cost over $300 million to make, breaking even was surely not the aim, so we can assume that the actual desired ticket sales figures would have been considerably higher. Either way, it's hard to see this film as a success financially speaking, even if it has since come to Disney+ and no doubt brought in some new subscribers to help soften the blow further.