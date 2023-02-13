Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny trailer introduces Mads Mikkelsen

HQ

One thing we saw surprisingly little of in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's first trailer was Mads Mikkelsen's bad guy. Well, we got to see a tiny bit more of him at the Super Bowl.

That's due to Disney and Lucasfilm showing up at the big game to remind us that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will arrive on June 30 by giving us a pretty short trailer. Despite being short, there's plenty of stuff for fans to stick their teeth into with another look at young Harrison Ford, what seems to be his introduction to the main antagonist and obviously a quarrel with Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Helena.