Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny risks becoming one of the biggest flops in Disney's history

How many of you remember John Carter, one of the biggest failures in film history and something Disney would like to forget. Sadly for them, it now looks like history is about to repeat itself, as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is well on its way to becoming a financial disaster of similar proportions if things go wrong.

At the time of writing, the latest (and final) adventure of the doctor has grossed a little over $300 million in cinemas worldwide, and according to a report from SlashFilm, the film needs to reach more than double that figure - $600 million - to cover its budget. Something even the fourth film, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, failed to do.

There is now speculation as to whether Dial of Destiny will make much more in ticket sales, and if we also include the fact that the cinemas keep about half of the profits... Well, it's starting to look pretty bleak for Indiana Jones, a potential financial fiasco right in line with John Carter.

Have you seen Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and what are your thoughts on the film?