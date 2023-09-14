Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the most streamed film of the week

HQ

Indiana Jones and his newest adventure really didn't do well at the cinema. In fact, The Dial of Destiny flopped badly, failing to make even half as much money as the fourth film, The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

On streaming, however, Disney seems to have gained some momentum and The Dial of Destiny has quickly rushed to the top of the list of most streamed films in the week since its release. This is based on statistics from SF Anytime, Viaplay, Google Play and a number of other platforms.

Other popular films include (unsurprisingly) still The Super Mario Bros. Movie that clings to and continues to ride a seemingly never-ending wave of success. But the fourth John Wick film as well as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse also continue to perform well.

What films have you streamed in the last week?