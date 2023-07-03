Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has worrying opening weekend

HQ

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has a big challenge ahead of it if it intends to recoup its massive reported production budget. Following its opening weekend, we now know just how much money the film has raked in around the world.

As Variety reports, Indy 5 has pulled in $152 million globally, which sees the film having one of the stronger opening weekends of 2023. The problem is that the movie has a reported production budget of $295 million with marketing fees on top of this, and considering the fact that a lot of films struggle to continue raking in money after their opening weekends in this age of cinema, you have to wonder whether the film will have the legs to make back what it cost to create it in the first place.

As for how Indy 5's sales were split, 54% came from the domestic market ($82 million) whereas the rest of the world accounted for 46% ($70 million).

