Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny comes to Disney+ in December

If you never had the chance to head to cinemas to catch the latest and final time that Harrison Ford donned the iconic whip and fedora of Indiana Jones, we have some good news for you. Because Disney has revealed when the film will be making its debut on Disney+.

We're told that the movie will be landing on the streaming service on December 1, 2023, meaning in a month's time, you can check out Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny all as part of your current subscription.

If you haven't already, be sure to read our thoughts on the film right here.