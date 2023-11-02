Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny comes to Disney+ in December

The film starring Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge has its streaming debut date.

HQ

If you never had the chance to head to cinemas to catch the latest and final time that Harrison Ford donned the iconic whip and fedora of Indiana Jones, we have some good news for you. Because Disney has revealed when the film will be making its debut on Disney+.

We're told that the movie will be landing on the streaming service on December 1, 2023, meaning in a month's time, you can check out Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny all as part of your current subscription.

If you haven't already, be sure to read our thoughts on the film right here.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

