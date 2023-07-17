Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny breaks even at the box office

HQ

After almost three weeks in cinemas, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has finally broken even at the global box office. The film has now surpassed the $300 million mark, as per Box Office Mojo, eclipsing the reported $295 million production budget.

The catch is that there has not been any mention of the extent of the marketing budget for the film, meaning it's unclear how much money Indy 5 will need to rake in at cinemas and on streamers to recoup the full price of its incredibly expensive release.

