Indiana Jones 5 is about fighting NASA space nazis in 1969

The first rocket ever sent to space was actually done in 1944 when the nazis sent a V-2 rocket up 176 kilometers. This is considered outer space, and when the world war II finally ended, both the communists and west wanted to get the skilled German scientists.

And this turns out to be the foundation for the upcoming Indiana Jones 5. Spealing to the Empire, co-screenwriter Jez Butterworth explains the plot summary of the story, which takes place in 1969 - the year humans landed on the moon for the first time. He says:

"The simple fact is that the moon-landing program was run by a bunch of ex-Nazis. How 'ex' they are is the question. And it gets up Indy's nose...

It's not just that the model of what a hero is has completely changed. It's not just that they're looking for something where there's nothing up there - it's like Reno without the gambling, or whatever his line is. But the people that are behind it are, you know, his sworn enemies."

Director James Mangold also had a few thoughts to share in the interview, explaining that he wanted to make it a movie about an aging protagonist:

"It became really important to me to figure out how to make this a movie about a hero at sunset. The issues I brought up about Indy's age were not things I thought were being addressed in the material being developed at the time. There were 'old' jokes, but the material itself wasn't about it. To me, whatever you greatest liability, you should fly straight towards that. If you try to pretend it's not there, you end up getting slings and arrows the whole way."

Indiana Jones 5 still doesn't have an official title, but premieres on June 2023.