Indiana Jones 5 has wrapped filming

While it's filming had to be paused for a short while, following lead actor Harrison Ford injuring his shoulder on set, Indiana Jones 5 has officially wrapped filming, as producer Frank Marshall reveals over Twitter.

Shared in a very brief tweet that features the image of a hat with the text "Indy" written in gold on it, Marshall simply states "That's a wrap!!! #indianajones", meaning the movie is now officially in post-production and is on its way to its premiere next year.

Even though we know this will be the fifth time Ford suits up as the iconic action character, it may be the last time, as Ford is now 79 years of age. We'll know more for sure when more information on the plot, or a trailer is shared in the future, but for the time being, all we know for certain is that it intends to land in theatres around the world on June 30, 2023.