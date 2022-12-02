Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Indiana Jones 5 gets trailer and official name

It will be known as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Yesterday evening was a massive one for film trailers. Not only was the trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts debuted, but so was the Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 trailer, and a new one for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. But that wasn't all, as following heaps of recent interviews and stories coming out about the upcoming Indiana Jones movie, Disney and Lucasfilm also debuted the official trailer for the flick and announced its full title.

The movie will be called Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and will see Harrison Ford's iconic archaeologist adventurer facing off with Nazi's all while hunting a seemingly supernatural relic.

The film will land in cinemas next summer, on June 30, meaning there is still quite a significant time to wait until we get to see it, but regardless, you can catch the trailer below for a teaser of what will be in store when it does debut.

