Indiana Jones 5 consists mostly of practical effects

One of the many criticisms of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull from film lovers around the world was the excessive and shoddy use of computer effects, CGI, which made the film plasticky and less believable. Director James Mangold will not make that mistake in the upcoming Indiana Jones 5.

In an interview with Empire, Mangold says he refused to use so-called "volumes", a term used to describe studios with more advanced technology, such as Marvel.

"If anyone in early meetings brought it up, I'd say, 'no volumes, please. Every type of vehicle, every country, we have scenes that are recreating really iconic, giant events".

The film was shot on location in a number of countries and that production was completed in February. It will be released in June next year.