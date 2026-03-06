Indian Wells round of 64 games on Friday (with times): When does Sinner, Alcaraz, Zverev, and Djokovic debut?

HQ

Indian Wells 2026 has started at full swing, with round of 128 completed in men's singles, and the first round of 64 games dated for Friday, March 6. Top players making their debut today include Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Ben Shelton, Lorenzo Musetti, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alejandro Davidovich, Jakub Mneisk, and Tommy Paul.

For Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Miñaur, Casper Ruud , and Andrey Rublev, their debuts will come on Saturday night.

Indian Wells round of 64 games on Friday, March 6

Friday, March 6



Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Berrettini — 20:00 CET / 19:00 GMT



Flavio Cobolli vs Miomir Kecmanoviç — 20:00 CET / 19:00 GMT



Learner Tien vs Adam Walton — 20:00 CET / 19:00 GMT



Lorenzo Musetti vs Márton Fucsovics — 21:10 CET / 20:10 GMT



Ben Shelton vs Reilly Opelka— 21:10 CET / 20:10 GMT



Gael Monfils vs. Felix Auger Aliassime — 22:20 CET / 21:20 GMT



Frances Tiafoe vs Jenson Brooksby — 22:20 CET / 21:20 GMT



Brandon Nakashima vs. Camilo Ugo Carabelli — 22:20 CET / 21:20 GMT



Dino Prizmiç vs. Arthur Fils — 23:00 CET / 22:00 GMT



Saturday, March 7



Tomás Martín Etcheverry vs. Denis Shapovalov — 00:00 CET / 23:00 GMT Friday



Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Zachary Svajda — 01:10 CET / 00:10 GMT



Marcos Giron vs. Jakub Mensik — 01:10 CET / 00:10 GMT



Dalibor Svrcina vs. Jannik Sinner — 03:00 CET / 02:00 GMT



Zizou Bergs vs. Tommy Paul — 04:10 CET / 03:10 GMT



On Saturday, expect another series of matches that will take place between Saturday and Sunday in European time, with the debut of Carlos Alcaraz against Grigor Dimitrov and Novak Djokovic against Kamil Majchrzak. Will you follow Indian Wells 2026?