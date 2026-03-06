Sports
Indian Wells round of 64 games on Friday (with times): When does Sinner, Alcaraz, Zverev, and Djokovic debut?
Schedule for Friday's games in round of 64 Indian Wells men's singles.
HQ
Indian Wells 2026 has started at full swing, with round of 128 completed in men's singles, and the first round of 64 games dated for Friday, March 6. Top players making their debut today include Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Ben Shelton, Lorenzo Musetti, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alejandro Davidovich, Jakub Mneisk, and Tommy Paul.
For Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Miñaur, Casper Ruud , and Andrey Rublev, their debuts will come on Saturday night.
Indian Wells round of 64 games on Friday, March 6
Friday, March 6
- Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Berrettini — 20:00 CET / 19:00 GMT
- Flavio Cobolli vs Miomir Kecmanoviç — 20:00 CET / 19:00 GMT
- Learner Tien vs Adam Walton — 20:00 CET / 19:00 GMT
- Lorenzo Musetti vs Márton Fucsovics — 21:10 CET / 20:10 GMT
- Ben Shelton vs Reilly Opelka— 21:10 CET / 20:10 GMT
- Gael Monfils vs. Felix Auger Aliassime — 22:20 CET / 21:20 GMT
- Frances Tiafoe vs Jenson Brooksby — 22:20 CET / 21:20 GMT
- Brandon Nakashima vs. Camilo Ugo Carabelli — 22:20 CET / 21:20 GMT
- Dino Prizmiç vs. Arthur Fils — 23:00 CET / 22:00 GMT
Saturday, March 7
- Tomás Martín Etcheverry vs. Denis Shapovalov — 00:00 CET / 23:00 GMT Friday
- Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Zachary Svajda — 01:10 CET / 00:10 GMT
- Marcos Giron vs. Jakub Mensik — 01:10 CET / 00:10 GMT
- Dalibor Svrcina vs. Jannik Sinner — 03:00 CET / 02:00 GMT
- Zizou Bergs vs. Tommy Paul — 04:10 CET / 03:10 GMT
On Saturday, expect another series of matches that will take place between Saturday and Sunday in European time, with the debut of Carlos Alcaraz against Grigor Dimitrov and Novak Djokovic against Kamil Majchrzak. Will you follow Indian Wells 2026?