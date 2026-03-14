Indian Wells 2026 semifinals and final in men and women's singles: times and what to expect

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Indian Wells reaches its final stage for men's and women's singles. On Friday evening, Saturday dawn, the women's singles semifinals were placed with the favourites and higher ranked players overpowering their rivals: Elena Rybakina (world no. 3) defeated Elina Svitolina (9), and Aryna Sabalenka (1) defeated Linda Noskavá (14).

Sabalenka will aim to win her first Indian Wells Masters 1000, after reaching the final last year, losing to Mirra Andreeva. Rybakina, the Russian-born Kazakhstani player, winner of the Australian Open two months ago, won in California in 2023, and hasn't won a Masters 1,000 since that year. Sabalenka may be favourite, but Rybakina comes with four of her last five finals won, including last year's WTA Finals.

The Indian Wells final between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will be played on Sunday, time still to be determined, likely in the afternoon-evening in European time, followed by the men's final.

Men's semifinals times with Alcaraz, Sinner, Zverev, Medvedev

We do know the times for the Indian Wells semifinal in men's singles, and they are some incredible duels no tennis fan would like to miss:



Alexander Zverev vs. Jannik Sinner: 21:30 CET, 20:30 GMT



Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev: 23:00 CET, 22:00 GMT



Who do you think will take the Indian Wells crowns this weekend?