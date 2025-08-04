India will still buy oil from Russia despite threats from US President Trump

HQ

It was suggested last week through some reports, including a statement from US President Trump, that India, a significant importer of crude oil from Russia, would stop these imports. Back on Friday Trump said this to reporters:

"I understand that India is no longer going to be buying oil from Russia. That's what I heard. I don't know if that's right or not. That is a good step. We will see what happens."

That appears, however, not to be the case. In a statement (through The Guardian) provided to official news agency ANI, Indian officials have confirmed that they will continue to import crude oil from Russia.

They say in this official statement, that the decision is based on "price, grade of crude, inventories, logistics and other economic factors", but would not comment further on the matter. This comes not long after Trump threatened Vladimir Putin to engage in ceasefire talks with Ukraine, or risking increasing sanctions, including additional tariffs on countries that import Russian crude oil.

Already, India will receive a 25% tariff on all goods.