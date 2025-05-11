India warns Pakistan over ceasefire violations

HQ

The latest news on India and Pakistan . On Sunday, the Indian military has warned Pakistan that any further violations of the recently brokered ceasefire will be met with a firm response, after initial breaches were reported hours after the agreement took effect.

Although tensions eased slightly on Sunday and civilians cautiously returned to border towns, military forces on both sides remain on high alert following days of heavy fighting. US-mediated talks had helped secure the truce, but questions linger about its durability.