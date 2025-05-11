English
India warns Pakistan over ceasefire violations

New Delhi signals it will retaliate if truce breaches continue after fragile ceasefire.

The latest news on India and Pakistan. On Sunday, the Indian military has warned Pakistan that any further violations of the recently brokered ceasefire will be met with a firm response, after initial breaches were reported hours after the agreement took effect.

Although tensions eased slightly on Sunday and civilians cautiously returned to border towns, military forces on both sides remain on high alert following days of heavy fighting. US-mediated talks had helped secure the truce, but questions linger about its durability.

After the April 28, 2025 Kashmir, India. Attack, Pahalgam Bisaran Faces Silence, Empty Roads, Stalled Business, Fresh Waters and a Village in Mourning, no tourists walks in this beauty landscape // Shutterstock

