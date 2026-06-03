India to get the biggest drone fleet reinforcement ever

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As Reuters is breaking as we speak, India is preparing to place its biggest-ever domestic military drone order. Once executed, the country is expected to receive drones for a total value of $2 billion from its own Indian manufacturers in the near future, with deliveries expected in the next 18 to 24 months.

The reasons behind this historic reinforcement are obvious, with recent conflicts making drones a priority for defence. In the case of India, the different clashes with Pakistan or the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Iran have increased the value of low-cost drones for several uses including surveillance, logistics, and as seen elsewhere, even strikes.

In a win-win approach, the Asian country aims to speed up manufacturing and acquisition, while boosting the defence industry within its own borders. To achieve this, the New Delhi administration is using fast-track puchases and prioritising national systems, which benefits both major groups and smaller startups.

Just the day before yesterday we learned that UK, Australia, and the US are now developing underwater drones together.