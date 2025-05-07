English
India strikes Pakistan over Kashmir tourist attack

Marking the worst military escalation between the nuclear-armed rivals in over twenty years.

The latest news on India and Pakistan. India has launched air strikes on multiple sites in Pakistan on Wednesday, targeting what it described as terrorist infrastructure linked to last month's killing of Hindu tourists in Kashmir.

Pakistan responded by claiming it downed five Indian fighter jets and reported civilian deaths in six locations, including mosques. We also know that both countries engaged in intense shelling across the contested Kashmir border.

After these strikes, markets and airlines in both nations reacted sharply to the conflict, while global leaders urged restraint amid fears of further escalation. For now, it remains to be seen how both sides will calibrate their next steps.

