India signs $7.4 billion deal for 26 Rafale fighter jets

The latest news on India . The country has officially signed a $7.4 billion agreement with France to purchase 26 Rafale fighter jets for its navy, as confirmed by an official from the Indian Ministry of Defence (via Reuters).

The deal, which was approved by the Indian security cabinet earlier this month, aims to strengthen India's military capabilities, reduce reliance on Russian-made aircraft, and enhance domestic defence production.

The Rafale jets will complement India's existing fleet, which includes 36 Rafales operated by the Air Force. With increasing tensions along borders with Pakistan and China, the purchase is a strategic move to modernise India's defence infrastructure.