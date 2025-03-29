India secures $7.3 billion deal for 156 indigenous combat helicopters

HQ

The latest news on India . The country has committed $7.3 billion to acquire 156 domestically produced Prachand light combat helicopters, reinforcing its ambition for defence self-sufficiency, India announced on Friday (you can read the announcement here).

Manufactured at the country's largest helicopter factory, the fleet will enhance operations in high-altitude regions, particularly along the Himalayan frontiers. This decision follows India's push to modernize its military after escalating tensions with China and Pakistan.

While efforts to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers continue, New Delhi remains a major arms importer, relying on countries like the United States for key defence hardware. For now, it remains to be seen how swiftly India can achieve true defence autonomy.