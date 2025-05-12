English
India resumes operations at 32 airports after ceasefire with Pakistan

Air traffic operations resume following weekend ceasefire agreement.

The latest news on India and Pakistan. India has reopened 32 airports previously closed due to tensions with Pakistan, effective immediately, as part of a recent ceasefire. The Airports Authority of India confirmed that civil aircraft operations are now allowed.

This follows Pakistan's full reopening of its airspace earlier in the week. Meanwhile, Indian airlines, including IndiGo, have announced plans to gradually resume flights on routes that were previously halted. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

Srinagar, Jammu and kashmir / India - September 07 2014: A plane taxis at the Srinagar Airport on a cloudy day! // Shutterstock

