India reports fresh cross-border attacks from Pakistan

Tensions rise as drone strikes and shelling escalate along Kashmir and Punjab borders.

The latest news on India and Pakistan. India's military claims it repelled multiple drone attacks and artillery shelling launched by Pakistan across the western border overnight, as clashes between the two countries intensified following recent retaliatory strikes.

Indian authorities reported ceasefire violations and infiltration attempts near Kashmir's de-facto border, while sirens and explosions disturbed civilian areas in Punjab and Jammu. World powers, including the US and China, have called on both sides to de-escalate.

After the April 28, 2025 Kashmir, India. Attack, Pahalgam Bisaran Faces Silence, Empty Roads, Stalled Business, Fresh Waters and a Village in Mourning, no tourists walks in this beauty landscape // Shutterstock

