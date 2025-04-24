India pursue responsible for Kashmir attack to the "ends of the earth," declares Modi

HQ

The latest news on India and Pakistan . India is taking an uncompromising approach in the wake of the devastating attack on tourists in Kashmir. Authorities have linked the gunmen to Pakistan, prompting Prime Minister Modi to promise justice "to the ends of the earth."

In response, India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, slashed embassy staff, and declared Pakistani defence advisers unwelcome. Outside the Pakistan embassy, anger spills into the streets, as protesters demand accountability. Check out Modi's post below.