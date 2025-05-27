English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

India greenlights stealth fighter program to boost air superiority

The move comes after a recent military standoff with Pakistan and growing concerns over Chinese aerial dominance.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on India and Pakistan. India has officially approved on Tuesday the development of a new fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, a strategic response to regional tensions and the decline in operational aircraft within its air force.

The government-backed Aeronautical Development Agency will soon seek bids from domestic firms to build the prototype. The program is seen as vital to modernizing India's outdated fleet and matching Pakistan's Chinese-supplied J-10 fighters.

India greenlights stealth fighter program to boost air superiority
Pakistan's Chinese-supplied J-10 fighter // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsIndiaPakistanChina


Loading next content