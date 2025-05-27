India greenlights stealth fighter program to boost air superiority

Dansk
The latest news on India and Pakistan. India has officially approved on Tuesday the development of a new fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, a strategic response to regional tensions and the decline in operational aircraft within its air force.
The government-backed Aeronautical Development Agency will soon seek bids from domestic firms to build the prototype. The program is seen as vital to modernizing India's outdated fleet and matching Pakistan's Chinese-supplied J-10 fighters.